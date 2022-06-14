Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on July 14th

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIGGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ADIG opened at GBX 100.26 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £309.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

