Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on July 14th

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ADIG opened at GBX 100.26 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of £309.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27).

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.