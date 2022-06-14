Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,559 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,596,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASGI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 22,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,729. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

