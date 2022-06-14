Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 3.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.89. The stock has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

