Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Buys 15,018 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 3.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $11,050,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $6,200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2,032.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.34. 467,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,289. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

