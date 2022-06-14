Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $46.44 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 7.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.48. 38,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,509. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.63. The stock has a market cap of $312.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.