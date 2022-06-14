Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $46.44 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 7.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
MA stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.48. 38,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,509. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.63. The stock has a market cap of $312.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
