Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $317.67. 64,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,211. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.15.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

