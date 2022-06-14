Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 71,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.53.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $274.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average is $334.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.