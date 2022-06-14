Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Align Technology by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.70.

ALGN opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $242.67 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.