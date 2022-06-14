Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,400 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.21.

Shares of RL opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.