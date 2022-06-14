Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

NYSE C opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.