Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $233.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.75 and a 200-day moving average of $233.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

