Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 289 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.55.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.07 and its 200 day moving average is $321.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

