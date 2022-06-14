Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 39,875 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,875 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.