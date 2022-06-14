Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 800 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

