adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($244.79) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €305.00 ($317.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €279.29 ($290.93).

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €6.02 ($6.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €169.68 ($176.75). 776,499 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €189.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €219.44. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

