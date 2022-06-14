Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.94.

AAP opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

