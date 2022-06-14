Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 236,249 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $558,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,385,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

