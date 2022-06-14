Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

