Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.78.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
