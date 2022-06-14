Aeternity Price Reaches $0.0867 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $30.86 million and $1.66 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,662,248 coins and its circulating supply is 355,841,304 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

