Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,552. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.