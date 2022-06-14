Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,804. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

