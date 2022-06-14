Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,275 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

