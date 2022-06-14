Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.