Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 236,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $449.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

