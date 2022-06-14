Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.17 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

