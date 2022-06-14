Albion Financial Group UT Invests $263,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.90.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $21,278,430 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

