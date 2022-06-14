Albion Financial Group UT Takes $455,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

