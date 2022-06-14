Alchemix (ALCX) Price Reaches $20.48

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $27.26 million and $6.33 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $20.48 or 0.00093425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,902.64 or 0.99895670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001895 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,587,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,959 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

