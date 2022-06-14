Alchemix Market Cap Achieves $27.57 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $27.57 million and $3.68 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $20.71 or 0.00094651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,882.14 or 1.00000868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,587,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,237 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

