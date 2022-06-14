Aldebaran Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.50. 94,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.