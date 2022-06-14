Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 1.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.25. 33,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,995. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

