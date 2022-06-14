Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 6,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,232. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.