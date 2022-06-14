Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 800 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.31. 828,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,246,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

