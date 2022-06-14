Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.76

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 45416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 23.1% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 75,165 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 1,069.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

