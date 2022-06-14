Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allego and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67 JD.com 1 2 10 1 2.79

Allego currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.66%. JD.com has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than JD.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allego and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 4.74 -$378.20 million N/A N/A JD.com $149.33 billion 0.56 -$559.00 million ($1.02) -61.28

Allego has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JD.com.

Risk and Volatility

Allego has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% JD.com -1.03% 3.95% 2.00%

Summary

JD.com beats Allego on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

