Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 50.9% in May

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the May 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ERH stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 17,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,482. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $580,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

