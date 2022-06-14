Allstate Corp Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 570.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.11 and its 200-day moving average is $316.25. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

