Allstate Corp Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allstate Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1,141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $549.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $666.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $516.75 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.05.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

