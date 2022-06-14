Allstate Corp Has $6.62 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,294 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of MPW opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

