Allstate Corp Has $9.89 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 28.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.