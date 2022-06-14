Allstate Corp Purchases 25,715 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allstate Corp increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,022 shares of company stock worth $1,817,791 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

