Allstate Corp Purchases 43,930 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allstate Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 410.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

