Allstate Corp Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $616.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.58 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $730.59. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.