Allstate Corp Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 909.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,354 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

