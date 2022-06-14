Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

