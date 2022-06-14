Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of AAU opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
