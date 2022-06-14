Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AAU opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.