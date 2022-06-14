Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 5.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 136.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 35,508 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 90.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,062 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $354,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 290,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,672,570. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

