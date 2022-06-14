Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.12

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.12 and last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 242509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.