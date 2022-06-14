Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

