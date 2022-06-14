American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $212.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.89.

AXP stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

